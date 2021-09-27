Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 94,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,668,782 shares.The stock last traded at $6.23 and had previously closed at $6.10.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $80.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 194,781.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194,822 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,352,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,112,000 after buying an additional 1,956,984 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,925,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,370,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,271,000 after buying an additional 897,631 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,326,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,870,000 after buying an additional 885,508 shares during the period. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.