Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 94,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,668,782 shares.The stock last traded at $6.23 and had previously closed at $6.10.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $80.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.
