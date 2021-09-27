Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires Shares of 259,550 Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 259,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,397,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Lemonade by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 32,203 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 65,195 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lemonade by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,117,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,109,000 after acquiring an additional 443,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

LMND stock opened at $69.72 on Monday. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.60 and a twelve month high of $188.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.56.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 188.22%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

