Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 13,138 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,138 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of PPG Industries worth $27,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,963,549,000 after buying an additional 4,671,397 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 99.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,530,000 after buying an additional 383,513 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 377,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,667,000 after buying an additional 279,104 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 409,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,472,000 after acquiring an additional 234,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $32,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $148.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.65. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.03 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

