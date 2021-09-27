Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 18,560 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 358,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,560 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $26,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Centene by 695.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Centene by 15.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 14.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CNC. Cowen began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

Centene stock opened at $62.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.42. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

