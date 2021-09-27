Modefi (MOD) Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 27th. In the last seven days, Modefi has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Modefi coin can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00002202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Modefi has a total market capitalization of $13.06 million and approximately $148,170.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00054695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00122562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011699 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00043435 BTC.

About Modefi

MOD is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,751,217 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Buying and Selling Modefi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

