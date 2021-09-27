Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total transaction of $2,165,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.62, for a total transaction of $2,088,100.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $2,191,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $2,135,650.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $6,711,150.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.82, for a total transaction of $1,909,100.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.12, for a total transaction of $1,990,600.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.93, for a total transaction of $5,533,950.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total transaction of $1,957,950.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00.

MRNA stock opened at $430.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $65.49 and a one year high of $497.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $396.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

