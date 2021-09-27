Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hello Group Inc. provides mobile social and entertainment platform primarily in China. Hello Group Inc., formerly known as Momo Inc., is based in BEIJING. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Momo from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Momo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.08.

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $10.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.50. Momo has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. Momo had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Momo will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Momo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Momo by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Momo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Momo by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Momo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 60.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momo Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

