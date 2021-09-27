Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.51

Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 14494 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.35. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Momo had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Momo Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Momo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Momo by 125.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Momo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Momo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Momo by 8,790.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

