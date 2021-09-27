Monetary Management Group Inc. Buys 600 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 161,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.96. The company had a trading volume of 182,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,882,604. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.18.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

