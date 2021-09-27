Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $830,000 Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 17,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 11,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.24. The company had a trading volume of 52,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,024. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $57.74.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

