Monetary Management Group Inc. Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 2.0% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $4.83 on Monday, reaching $273.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,479,897. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.81 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $321.11 billion, a PE ratio of 66.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.97.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

