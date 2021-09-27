Monetary Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2,385.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PH stock traded up $6.86 on Monday, hitting $294.70. 13,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,490. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $296.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $193.40 and a twelve month high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.29.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

