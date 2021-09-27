Monetary Management Group Inc. Raises Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,518 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.9% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $1,085,000. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Tesla by 88.8% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $571,000. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its position in Tesla by 38.8% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $2,950,029.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,047,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at $12,933,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,152 shares of company stock worth $63,920,737 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA traded up $16.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $790.87. 718,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,845,930. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $710.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $674.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $379.11 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $601.22.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

