Monetary Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Monetary Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,792,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 28.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,459,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 320,642 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 828,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 8.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 807,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 62,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 730,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,123. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

