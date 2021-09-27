Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 8,220 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,895 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 8,220 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 84,544 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 302.2% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 35,307 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 26,529 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $1,828,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 11.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,012 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 38.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,617 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $53.81. 383,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,128,843. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LUV. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.28.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

