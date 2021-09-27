Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.84

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.