Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) vs. TransAtlantic Capital (OTCMKTS:TACI) Financial Contrast

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) and TransAtlantic Capital (OTCMKTS:TACI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Montrose Environmental Group has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransAtlantic Capital has a beta of -1.57, indicating that its share price is 257% less volatile than the S&P 500.

71.3% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Montrose Environmental Group and TransAtlantic Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montrose Environmental Group 0 4 4 0 2.50 TransAtlantic Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus price target of $39.06, suggesting a potential downside of 42.05%. Given Montrose Environmental Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Montrose Environmental Group is more favorable than TransAtlantic Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Montrose Environmental Group and TransAtlantic Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montrose Environmental Group -12.08% 2.78% 0.60% TransAtlantic Capital N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Montrose Environmental Group and TransAtlantic Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montrose Environmental Group $328.24 million 5.38 -$57.95 million ($4.69) -14.37 TransAtlantic Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TransAtlantic Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Montrose Environmental Group.

Summary

Montrose Environmental Group beats TransAtlantic Capital on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects. Its technical advisory and consulting services include regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, and ecosystem and toxicological assessments and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as air, storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. It serves oil and gas, utilities, construction, midstream energy, commodities, petrochemical, and tobacco industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About TransAtlantic Capital

TransAtlantic Capital, Inc. operates as a shell company. It intends to invest in, purchase, develop, and sell within a diversified portfolio of commercial properties in the retail, office, and industrial sectors. The company was founded on May 22, 2002 and is headquartered in Vallejo, CA.

