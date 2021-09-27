Morgan Stanley Boosts Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $368.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $353.00 to $368.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CTAS. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $402.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $401.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $393.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.36. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $311.69 and a fifty-two week high of $409.80. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.11%.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Cintas by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,099,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Cintas by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

