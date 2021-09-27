MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $90.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.33.

NYSE MSM opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.49. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $60.87 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.09.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 201,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth $1,414,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,790,000 after acquiring an additional 237,520 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 175,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,732 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

