Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 5,652 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 817,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,192,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 38,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,735,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,160,000 after buying an additional 188,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 294,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,242,000 after purchasing an additional 18,331 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $55.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average of $55.14. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.05 and a 12-month high of $55.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.