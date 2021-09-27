Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in KLA by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 1,916.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.11.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $369.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $338.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.29. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $181.58 and a 52 week high of $374.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $417,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,310 shares of company stock worth $5,994,973 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

