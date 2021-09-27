Mutual Advisors LLC Has $728,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $74.58 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.91.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

