Mutual Advisors LLC Has $915,000 Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 41.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,475 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWI. Mariner LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 64.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 261,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after buying an additional 102,658 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 426.0% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,686,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,769,000 after buying an additional 1,366,171 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 205.6% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 130,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 87,810 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 353,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,299 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $29.61 on Monday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $30.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average of $29.92.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.