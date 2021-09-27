Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 8,626 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,626 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $7,456,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,520 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 40,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $78.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.94 and a 200-day moving average of $86.05. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $138.60.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.