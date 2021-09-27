MyNeighborAlice Reaches Market Cap of $222.99 Million (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.70 or 0.00022509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a market capitalization of $222.99 million and $97.52 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00054561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00122934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00011656 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00043505 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Coin Profile

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) is a coin. It launched on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,000,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyNeighborAlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

