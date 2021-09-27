Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Nabriva Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 210.82% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%. The business had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NBRV opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $586.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.84. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.93.

In related news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBRV. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

