National Asset Management Inc. Invests $179,000 in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 120.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 164,025 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth $2,290,000. Merewether Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 188.1% during the first quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 720,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 470,262 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2,587.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 323,470 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 11.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,029 shares during the period. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $8.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.94.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 41.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLNE. Evercore ISI began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

