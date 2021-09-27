National Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 5,193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

In other CleanSpark news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,101.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $11.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $405.74 million, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 5.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $11.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.21 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 96.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

