National Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RMT opened at $11.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. This is a positive change from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

In related news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti acquired 2,500 shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

