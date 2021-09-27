National Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,189 SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XSW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 171.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSW opened at $179.04 on Monday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12-month low of $114.90 and a 12-month high of $182.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.04.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.