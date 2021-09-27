National Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,088 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,088 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,360,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,063 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,587,168 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $460,997,000 after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,649,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,775 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 10.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,697,123 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $300,181,000 after purchasing an additional 518,519 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,478 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $285,564,000 after purchasing an additional 105,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $36.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.38. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.02.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.04.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

