National Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $69.10 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $71.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.35.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

