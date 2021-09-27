National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Truist

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) had its target price decreased by Truist from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $56.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 16.11 and a quick ratio of 16.11. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $78.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.32.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 0.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 0.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

