National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,216 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 33,065 shares.The stock last traded at $69.51 and had previously closed at $69.42.

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $263.16 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 6.93%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in National HealthCare by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,255,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,782,000 after purchasing an additional 33,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in National HealthCare by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,472,000 after purchasing an additional 52,843 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in National HealthCare by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 29.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,267,000 after acquiring an additional 95,651 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,519 shares during the period. 45.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

