National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,216 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 33,065 shares.The stock last traded at $69.51 and had previously closed at $69.42.
The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71.
National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $263.16 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 6.93%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in National HealthCare by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,255,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,782,000 after purchasing an additional 33,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in National HealthCare by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,472,000 after purchasing an additional 52,843 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in National HealthCare by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 29.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,267,000 after acquiring an additional 95,651 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,519 shares during the period. 45.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)
National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.
Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.