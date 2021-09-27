National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

National Research has decreased its dividend payment by 47.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRC opened at $45.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.02. National Research has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $59.20.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.43 million for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 53.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 817 shares of National Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $44,240.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Research stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of National Research worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

About National Research

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

