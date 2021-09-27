National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,631,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 350,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.18% of National Retail Properties worth $920,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 502.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $44.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.68. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.46%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

