Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $64.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. OTR Global cut shares of Nutanix to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $41.81 on Thursday. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $1,863,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 248,784 shares in the company, valued at $9,272,179.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $637,870.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,759.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,412 shares of company stock worth $6,624,257 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 11.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

