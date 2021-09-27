Newton Market Cap Hits $6.89 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded 34.6% lower against the dollar. Newton has a market cap of $6.89 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00065295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00101322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.15 or 0.00142485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,811.41 or 0.99750535 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.82 or 0.06975602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $321.08 or 0.00748109 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

