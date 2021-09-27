NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.72

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 56696 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.56 price objective on NEXE Innovations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.33.

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

