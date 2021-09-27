NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NXE has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.46.

NexGen Energy stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NexGen Energy has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $6.17.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXE. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth $36,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

