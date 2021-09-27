NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. NIKE reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $5.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.78.

NKE stock opened at $149.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $236.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.80. NIKE has a 1-year low of $118.80 and a 1-year high of $174.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $7,310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,671 shares of company stock worth $49,513,487. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of NIKE by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 241,452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after buying an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 66.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,441,790 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $840,702,000 after acquiring an additional 77,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

