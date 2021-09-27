Ninety One North America Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Ninety One North America Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth about $541,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.0% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,045,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,088,000 after buying an additional 10,053 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.90.

Shares of ANTM opened at $381.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $377.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.20 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

