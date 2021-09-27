Ninety One North America Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Ninety One North America Inc. decreased its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HES. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Hess by 4.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hess by 116.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Hess during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Hess by 13.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Hess by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $75.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.43. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $91.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of -139.52 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. Analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HES. Barclays lifted their price target on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

