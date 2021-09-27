Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 127 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ninety One North America Inc. reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,007.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 861,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,348,000 after buying an additional 784,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,784,871,000 after purchasing an additional 566,814 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 130.6% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 796,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,898,000 after purchasing an additional 451,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,993,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,014,647,000 after purchasing an additional 381,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $166,477,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMO opened at $609.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $239.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $554.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.80 and a 1-year high of $616.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. UBS Group raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Argus boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $592.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

