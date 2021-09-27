Ninety One UK Ltd Buys 83,552 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 949,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,552 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $59,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 575.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 188.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 104.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National stock opened at $68.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

