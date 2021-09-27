Ninety One UK Ltd Decreases Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,244 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.43% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $80,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 363,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 261,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,244,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

BR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 49,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $8,363,236.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total value of $944,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,473 shares of company stock valued at $17,841,693. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BR opened at $169.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.77 and a 1 year high of $177.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.19. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.