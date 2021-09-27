Ninety One UK Ltd Decreases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,021 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $52,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,238,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,636,000 after purchasing an additional 36,166 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 729,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,144,000 after purchasing an additional 35,414 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% in the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $154.20 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $159.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.87 and a 200-day moving average of $148.84. The firm has a market cap of $213.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.08.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.