Ninety One UK Ltd Trims Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,571,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100,830 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $44,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAAS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,242,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,391,000 after acquiring an additional 402,333 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 393,988 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 468,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,040,000 after acquiring an additional 341,184 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,629,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,007,000 after acquiring an additional 337,511 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 294.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,412,000 after acquiring an additional 258,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $23.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $39.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

