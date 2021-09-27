NIO (NYSE:NIO) PT Lowered to $47.00 at HSBC

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its price objective trimmed by HSBC from $69.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, raised shares of NIO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.02.

Shares of NIO opened at $35.38 on Friday. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The firm has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIO will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

