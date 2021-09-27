Nord Finance (NORD) Price Hits $1.75 on Major Exchanges

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $4.21 million and $483,101.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.75 or 0.00004160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded down 17.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00065291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00101002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.34 or 0.00138304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,211.67 or 1.00074076 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,922.47 or 0.06928504 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002525 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,401,551 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

